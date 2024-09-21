PIFSS: No Changes To Current Social Insurance Laws

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) said on Saturday that the current social insurance laws remain unchanged.

In a statement, the institution said retirement measures are still untouched without any change, mainly end-of-service indemnities, and retirement age for both males and females.

It urged people to follow its official accounts and website for relevant news, according to the statement. (end)

