PIFSS: No Changes To Current Social Insurance Laws

9/21/2024 7:22:29 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) said on Saturday that the current social insurance laws remain unchanged.
In a statement, the institution said retirement measures are still untouched without any change, mainly end-of-service indemnities, and retirement age for both males and females.
It urged people to follow its official media accounts and website for relevant news, according to the statement. (end)
