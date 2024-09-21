عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PIFSS: No Changes To Current Social Insurance Laws


9/21/2024 7:22:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) said on Saturday that the current social insurance laws remain unchanged.
In a statement, the institution said retirement measures are still untouched without any change, mainly end-of-service indemnities, and retirement age for both males and females.
It urged people to follow its official media accounts and website for relevant news, according to the statement. (end)
tam


MENAFN21092024000071011013ID1108699249


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search