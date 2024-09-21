Egypt Amb. In Kuwait Touts Cmte Meeting As Cementing Fraternal Bonds

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Ambassador in Kuwait Osama Shaltout said Saturday that the recent meeting of the Kuwaiti-Egyptian committee has propped up bilateral firm fraternal ties.

Speaking to reporters, the ambassador said the committee, which convened in Cairo on September 12 and was presided over by both countries' foreign ministers, was instructed by both sides' leaderships to promote and develop bilateral relations to serve their common interests.

He underlined the and strategic significance of this step as coming amid the current challenges the region is facing, noting that bolstering cooperation and togetherness with sisterly countries like Egypt is a message to any party that seeks to disrupt regional security and stability.

He quoted the State of Kuwait as having voiced solidarity with Egypt in the aftermath of the Israeli occupation's statements over the border corridor as a sign of firm relations between countries.

He also lauded the meeting of joint subcommittees on August 27 as having agreed on several consular matters that would fulfill the expectations of the Egyptian and Kuwaiti peoples, and putting a previously signed memo of understanding in health and medicinal domains in place.

The Egyptian ambassador also expounded on the convention of joint labor and educational committees in August and September to look into a number of relevant issues and affairs.

On bilateral economic cooperation, Shaltout estimated the two-way trade exchange at more than three billion US dollars in 2023, listing Egypt's main exports to Kuwait as insulated cables, TV sets, frozen vegetables, chocolate, dairy products, fresh fish, fruits, garments, marble, granite and medicine.

The Egyptian ambassador added that Kuwaiti investments in Egypt are estimated at approximately USD 20 billion, covering financial, industrial and service sectors and construction.

Kuwaiti-Egyptian committees have also recently hammered out MoUs and executive programs in the areas of competition protection, industrial export development, environmental preservation, tourism, youth, housing, media, sports and aviation.

He finally said he looks forward to the convention of the Kuwaiti-Egyptian higher committee in the State of Kuwait at a date to be determined by both sides later on. (end)

