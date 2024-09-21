Israel Kills 10 Gazans In Latest Strikes

Gaza, Sep. 21 (Petra) - Israeli strikes killed 6 Palestinian citizens and others at Saturday dawn, which targeted an apartment in the Batn al-Sameen area, south of Khan Yunis city, south of Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported.In another attack, Israeli killed 2 Palestinians after bombing a tent displaced people in the Nasser area in Khan Yunis city.Furthermore, Israeli aggression killed 2 Palestinians and injured 2 others after Israel bombed Nuseirat camp, central Gaza.2 citizens were also wounded after Israeli helicopters bombed homes in Nuseirat camp in the central coastal enclave.

