Vitta Gold Expands Operations In Tunisia

São Paulo – Brazilian hair products Vitta Cosmetics is expanding its presence in North African country Tunisia by opening two showrooms. Based in Campinas, Brazil, Vitta has the Arab as the main destination ofits exports. The two stores are in Sousse, a city in eastern Tunisia, 150 kilometers from capital Tunis.

New partner salon carries the company's brand in the city of Sousse, Tunisia: expansion of international business

According to the company's co-founder, chairwoman and master technician Cecília Araújo, a local distributor of Vitta Gold products invested in the development of showrooms and beauty salons under the Vitta Gold brand. Through the new store, he will continue to distribute the company's products to salons that are already his clients. The space will also serve for product demonstrations and to provide hair treatment services to customers.

According to Araújo, the visual identity, use of the brand, and even the off-white and gold tones used in the partner investor's venture follow the company's guidelines. A second store from the same partner will open in November, and Araújo will attend the opening.“The investment in the store itself was entirely his. He wanted to do it this way,” says the businesswoman. The business model resembles a Vitta Gold franchise.

“We will offer him better terms and prices, so that he can see a return on his investment. There is no royalty-he doesn't have to pay a royalty, but since he made this investment in my brand, we will benefit him in some way to ensure he can achieve a return on that investment. In addition to all the clients in Tunisia, which we will refer to him,” she said.

If this model works, the businesswoman says, it will be replicated by Araújo and CEO Lucas Mendes Teixeira in other locations. The company's portfolio includes professional products for straightening, bleaching, and highlights, among others. Vitta Gold was established with an export culture and currently serves 73 countries.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

SuppliedSupplied/Vitta Gold

