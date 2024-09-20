Arab Bourses’ Market Cap Hit $4.26 Trillion

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Abu Dhabi – The cap of Arab stock exchanges reached USD 4.26 trillion at the end of August, marking a growth of 0.52%, equivalent to USD 22 million, compared to USD 4.246 trillion at the end of July 2024, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

In the stock market, market capitalization, known as market cap, refers to the total value of securities on a or of a specific company. The AMF bulletin details the values of some of the major stock exchanges in Arab countries, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.

The Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, accounted for more than half of the market capitalization of the Arab stock market at the end of August, at USD 2.72 trillion. The Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange reached USD 763.9 billion, and that of the the Dubai Financial Market was USD 197.4 billion.

The market value of the Qatar Stock Exchange was USD 162.5 billion, the Boursa Kuwait was about USD 138.8 billion, the Casablanca Stock Exchange was USD 73.8 billion, the Muscat Stock Exchange was USD 63.8 billion, and the Egyptian Exchange was USD 43.36 billion.

The market value of the Amman Stock Exchange was USD 23.7 billion, the Bahrain Bourse was USD 20.19 billion, the Beirut Stock Exchange was USD 19.2 billion, the Tunis Bourse was USD 8.52 billion, the Damascus Securities Exchange was USD 5.95 billion, and the Palestine Exchange was USD 4.07 billion.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

