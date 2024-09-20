Corporate And Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Surge In August

North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 7,602 in August, which is up 18.9% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, North American corporate requests closed the month up 11.5%. The monthly volume surge was driven by a 19.2% increase in request volume for U.S. corporate debt and a 13.6% increase in volume for U.S. corporate equities. Request volumes for short-term certificates of deposit (22.2%) and longer-term certificates of deposit (60.0%) also rose sharply in August.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 20.8% versus July totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes are up 8.8%. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 305 new CUSIP requests in August, followed by New York (119) and California (59).

“After two consecutive months of slowdowns in request volume, August brought a significant surge in new issuance activity,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS.“With this bump in volume, we're now seeing year-over-year increases in CUSIP request volume across nearly every asset class we track – a sign that issuers are eager to seize on current market dynamics to issue new securities.”

One of the few asset classes to show a monthly decline in CUSIP request volume is international debt, which fell 3.9% in August. Requests for international equity CUSIPs, by contrast, rose 29.8% in August. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests are down 3.6% and international debt CUSIP requests are up 115.2%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for August, please click here .

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through August 2024: