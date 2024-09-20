Xpertdox Partners With Blue Fish Pediatrics To Enhance Medical Coding Efficiency With AI-Powered Healthcare Coding Software

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) XpertDox and Blue Fish Pediatrics Join Forces to Streamline Medical Coding, Enhance Clinical Documentation, and Boost Reimbursement Potential

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

XpertDox , a leader in AI-powered medical coding software, has partnered with Blue Fish Pediatrics, a premier provider of care in Texas. This partnership aims to transform medical coding by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and clinical documentation across Blue Fish Pediatrics' clinics.

Since 2005, Blue Fish Pediatrics has delivered high-quality, patient-centered care in Houston and surrounding areas. It has earned a trusted reputation through its comprehensive patient education, compassionate care, and judicious use of medications and tests.

XpertDox Partners with Blue Fish Pediatrics

Continue Reading

Empowering Pediatric Care with AI-Driven Solutions

Recently, Blue Fish Pediatrics implemented XpertDox's XpertCoding engine, an AI and NLP-based medical coding platform that automatically processes and submits claims within 24 hours.

Sandy Paick, Billing Manager at Blue Fish Pediatrics, attests to the notable improvements delivered by XpertCoding by XpertDox: "XpertCoding has streamlined decision-making, allowing billing at appropriate levels by removing subjective elements. Documentation quality has improved, enabling physicians to meet correct MDM levels. Since implementing XpertCoding, our accuracy has increased, and we no longer miss previously overlooked CPT codes. We appreciate their exceptional customer service and customizable solutions."

Dr. Sameer Ather, CEO of XpertDox, echoes this sentiment about the partnership: "Partnering with Blue Fish Pediatrics allows us to integrate our AI-driven coding software into their operations, enhancing coding accuracy and clinical documentation. Our CDI module provides essential feedback to clinicians, ensuring thorough and accurate documentation."

The Broader Impact of AI on Healthcare

AI-powered medical coding with CDI is increasingly adopted nationwide, reducing physician burnout and fostering more meaningful patient interactions. XpertDox's CDI module at Blue Fish Pediatrics exemplifies this trend, making physicians more efficient and satisfied, ultimately enhancing patient care in line with Blue Fish's mission of high-quality, compassionate service.

XpertDox, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, specializes in AI-powered data analytics and autonomous medical coding software designed to optimize healthcare revenue cycle management. Their collaboration with Blue Fish Pediatrics marks a significant step forward in using AI technology to support pediatric care.

For more information about XpertDox's AI-assisted medical coding software, please contact XpertDox at [email protected] .

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE XpertDox

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED