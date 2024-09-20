Cloud Packers And Movers Expands Services To Siliguri

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Siliguri, West Bengal, August 14, 2024 - Cloud Packers and Movers, the emerging umbrella name in the packing and moving is thrilled to announce it's another expansion to Siliguri, WB. This strategic entry in WB declares the company's seamless effort and nourished growth to provide relocation services across India at a reasonable price.

Service expansion in Siliguri:

Siliguri, the gateway of Northern India is now enjoying rapid growth as the business hub with its strategic location. Due to its location, Siliguri attracts thousands of businessmen and tourists. To fulfil the emerging demand for relocation services in Siliguri Cloud Packers has opened its branch. It has a diverse service range to provide both residential and commercial services.



“With our expertise services and dedication, we are aiming to provide quality relocation services in Siliguri and contribute to the development of this region” said (Name) CEO of Cloud Packers and Movers.



Comprehensive services designed for Siliguri:



Cloud Packers and Movers has designed a diverse range of services to fulfil all relocation demands of the local people of Siliguri in a customized manner.



? Residential Moving: From 1 BHK to 3 BHK or larger studio apartments, the Cloud packers and movers provide customized home shifting services. Professional packing, loading, and unpacking services are part of services where customer satisfaction is the main aim. They provide safe and timely delivery of all products.

? Commercial relocation: Cloud packers and movers ensure a smooth transition to business or commercial places. They have specialised service schemes to cut down the time of entire relocation services. It includes office, retail store relocation, or other kinds of commercial shifting within Siliguri.

? Car & bike shifting services: With enhancing demands, Cloud packers and movers have their Car and bike shifting services in Siliguri. Safe and dame-free shifting is ensured from the end of the company. They have advanced carriers and expert drivers to shift your car or bike to your destination without a single scratch.

? Eco-friendly relocation services: Cloud packers and movers commit sustainability in Siliguri. They use biodegradable wrappers, recyclable plastic containers, and electric vehicles to reduce carbon footprints in their logistics or relocation services.



Commitment to achieving customer satisfaction:



Cloud packers and movers have been renowned for their customer-centric business approach. This company's new expansion to Siliguri is driven by prudent members who are passionate about delivering great services to the people. Staff are trained enough to maintain their professionalism with optimum efficiency.



Future aspects of Cloud packers and movers:



The opening of the Siliguri branch is a new step for Cloud packers and movers to the broad aspect to be expanded across India. They have plans to open other branches in other key cities near future.



About Cloud packers and movers:



Cloud packers and movers are one of the best packers and movers in India, headquartered in Bangalore. It provides a broad range of services like home shifting, office relocation, car or bike shifting, etc. They have main aim to achieve customer satisfaction with their stress-free and sustainable relocation services.



