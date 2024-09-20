Registration For Haj Season 2025 To Open On Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The registration for Haj season 2025 will open on Sunday, September 22, 2024, for citizens and expatriates and continue until October 22, 2024, the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced. The announcement was made during a press at the headquarters of the Ministry yesterday.

Addressing the press conference, Director of the Department of Haj and Umrah at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ali bin Sultan Al Misifri said that registration will be via the website of the Ministry gov).

He added that the electronic raffle will begin immediately after the completion of the Haj registration phase, and approvals will be sent to applicants during the month of November.

“The opening of registration for those wishing to perform Haj came early this year, so that Haj operators can complete all their contracts early, for providing better services to the pilgrims of Qatar,” said Al Misifri.

He said that this came after the success of the early registration idea last season and its positive impact on the operation in general.

“Qatar's Haj quota for the 2025 season is 4,400 pilgrims. The condition for Qatari pilgrims is that the age of those wishing to register for Haj should not be less than 18 years, and they are allowed to register three companions with them,” said Al Misifri.

To apply for Haj, he said, Gulf citizens and expatriates are required to be at least 45 years old, and their period of residence in the country must not be less than 15 years.

“Gulf citizens and expatriates are allowed to register only one companion per application,” noted Al Misifri.

He noted the importance of registering companions, if any, in the same main application to avoid any problems that may occur later.

Regarding the registration mechanism via the website, the Director of the Haj and Umrah Affairs Department said that the Ministry will post an illustrative video clip on its social media platform explaining in details about the registration process.

“The number of licensed and accredited Haj tour operators (locally called Hamalat) has currently reached 27,” said Al Misifri. He urged people to contact the Haj and Umrah Affairs Department for inquiries or complaints via the hotline (132) during official working hours.

“The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced at the end of last June the start of preparations for the upcoming Haj season to ensure the provision of distinguished services befitting the guests of Allah, pilgrims,” said Al Misifri.

He said that the countries' quotas of pilgrims were distributed, as well as a timeline that includes the dates for completing all contracts related to housing, food, transportation, and permits, in addition to specifying the timeline for opening the Saudi electronic system, entering the names of approved operators, and the contract details.