Kareena Kapoor Shares Her Top Parenting Hacks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social on Friday to share a thoughtful parenting hack with her fans, reminding them that every stage of a child's development comes with its own challenges.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena, who has 12.9 million followers, has re-shared an insightful message which highlights that "babies cry, toddlers have tantrums, kids talk back, and teenagers test boundaries. None of this means you are failing”.

Kareena's words resonate with many, offering reassurance and support to fellow parents navigating the ups and downs of raising children.

She captioned it as:“Good morning...Read that again”.

On the personal front, Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The duo had tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple have two sons--Taimur and Jeh.

Saif is the son of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan.

He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple have two children-- actress Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim. They got separated in 2004.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in heist comedy film 'Crew'. The movie featured Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena in the lead roles. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma played pivotal characters in the Rajesh Krishnan directorial film.

She next has 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Saif made his acting debut in 1993 with a leading role in the movie 'Parampara'. The action drama directed by Yash Chopra, featured an ensemble cast of Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna and Anupam Kher.

He has appeared in movies like 'Aashik Awara', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Kachche Dhaage', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'LOC Kargil', 'Omkara', 'Parineeta', 'Ta Ra Rum Pum', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Phantom', 'Tanhaji', and 'Vikram Vedha'.

The 54-year-old actor was last seen in the mythological action film 'Adipurush'.

Saif next has 'Devara: Part 1', Telugu action drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Srikanth.

He also has 'Jewel Thief:The Red Sun Chapter' in the kitty.