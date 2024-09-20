Fed Rate Cuts Are Here: An ETF Playbook (UCITS)

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) With the Reserve expected to cut rates, it's time to consider how your portfolio is positioned for this shift. Rate cuts typically bring about significant changes in behaviour, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a flexible way to adjust your portfolio accordingly. Let's look at the sectors and ETFs that could be considered to help you navigate this new environment.

Lower interest rates tend to reduce mortgage costs, potentially reigniting demand for homes and boosting the market. Homebuilders stand to benefit from this dynamic, making them a solid play in the early stages of rate cuts.



Invesco Real Estate S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF (XRES): This ETF offers exposure to U.S. real estate, including homebuilders, which benefit from lower borrowing costs. VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF (TRET): Provides global exposure to real estate companies, including homebuilders, benefiting from favourable financing conditions.

Small-cap stocks, especially in the U.S., tend to perform well in a falling rate environment due to their reliance on domestic borrowing and growth. Lower rates reduce financing costs for smaller companies, giving them room to expand.



SPDR Russell 2000 U.S. Small Cap UCITS ETF (ZPRR): Tracks U.S. small-cap companies likely to benefit from improved borrowing conditions. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 UCITS ETF (IUS3): Offers broad exposure to small-cap U.S. stocks, poised for growth as financing costs drop.

With the economy potentially heading into a recession, consumer staples and utilities become attractive for their stability. These sectors tend to outperform during economic slowdowns, providing steady dividends and reduced volatility.



iShares S&P 500 Consumer Staples Sector UCITS ETF (IUCS): Offers exposure to U.S. consumer staples, a defensive play for times of economic slowdown. iShares S&P 500 Utilities Sector UCITS ETF (2B7A): Tracks U.S. utilities companies, known for consistent demand and stability during recessions.

Income-producing assets such as REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and high-dividend stocks become more attractive as rates fall. These assets tend to benefit from lower financing costs and investor demand for yield.



SPDR S&P U.S. Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF (SPYD): Focuses on high-dividend U.S. stocks, providing a reliable income stream.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF (GLDV): Offers global exposure to dividend-paying stocks, a reliable source of income in a low-rate environment. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure UCITS ETF (V9N): This fund focuses on REITs in data centers and digital infrastructure, which stand to benefit from falling rates and continued tech demand.

A weaker dollar resulting from rate cuts can drive up commodity prices. While recession worries might influence activity commodities such as oil and copper, precious metals will benefit more from Fed rate cuts due to reduced funding costs.



VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF (GDX): Provides exposure to gold mining companies that benefit from rising gold prices.

ZKB Gold (USD) ETF (ZGLDUS): Offers direct exposure to gold, a key hedge during economic uncertainty and lower interest rates. Global X Silver Miners UCITS ETF (SLVR) Tracks silver miners and offers a play on the rising value of silver in a weakening dollar environment.

Falling interest rates increase the value of existing bonds, but investors should be cautious with long-duration bonds as inflation risks rise. Inflation-protected securities (TIPS) offer a way to maintain income while hedging against future inflation.



iShares USD Treasury Bond 1-3 Years UCITS ETF (IBTA): Offers short-term U.S. Treasury bonds exposure, helping mitigate interest rate risk while providing income. iShares Global Inflation-Linked Government Bond UCITS ETF (IGIL): This fund provides exposure to inflation-protected bonds globally, offering a hedge against inflation as rates fall.

Report by Charu Chanana, Head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank.