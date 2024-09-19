Yana Lande Transcendent Heavens

(MENAFN- USA Art News)
Opening Reception: September 19, 3 PM
Exhibition Dates: September 19 – October 19
Location: MIT FX
350 Brookline St., Building WW15-182, Cambridge, MA 02139
Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM – 4 PM
MIT's FX is proud to present Transcendent Heavens, the latest series by New York-based
artist Yana Lande. In this exhibition, Lande delves into the rapidly evolving dynamics of
human existence in the age of artificial intelligence, presenting a thought-provoking body
of work that redefines the boundaries between personal identity, societal transformation,
and technological advancement.
About the Artist
Originally from Ukraine and a New York-based artist, Yana Lande has created a body of
work that spans painting, performance, video, and sculpture, offering deeply immersive
and reflective experiences for her audience. Her career is built on a foundation of classical
artistic education, which provides a solid grounding for her explorations into identity,
transformation, and the human condition.
Among Yana Lande's significant works is her solo exhibition at Grace Belgravia in London
-curated by Nadja Romain, known for her collaborations with artists like Matthew Barney
and David Lynch-which featured the series #InvisibleHeavens, a meditative exploration of
the subconscious search for paradise. Another standout project, The Crowned, curated by
Timothy Hunt of the Andy Warhol Foundation, with critical insights provided by renowned
art critic Lilly Wei, is a vibrant tribute to human achievement, blending classical and pop
sensibilities.
Lande's Anthem & Ode series gained particular recognition with Russian Throne, which
was acquired by the Guggenheim Museum. Her Triumph of Caïssa series, dedicated to
Marcel Duchamp and featuring its central piece The Black King, was presented in
Moscow's leading museum. Both series offer a powerful critique of imperialism and
authority. Using stark contrasts, they reveal the hollow foundations behind grand displays
of power. Lande's ability to juxtapose the delicate and the monumental in these works
underscores the shifting roles individuals play within societal structures.
Her 2023 project UA#InvisibleHeavens, showcased in Ukraine-focused exhibitions in New
York, further deepens her engagement with her cultural roots and continues her dialogue
on war, identity, and transformation.
Transcendent Heavens
In her new project Transcendent Heavens, Lande examines the disquieting fragmentation
of a world in flux-where artificial intelligence challenges the core tenets of human joy,
fulfillment, and autonomy. The exhibition is held with the support of bioart pioneer Joe
Davis, offering a visual meditation on the shifting contours of life as technology
increasingly blurs the lines between man and machine. The titles of her paintings are
drawn from famous American songs, emphasizing the connection across time and
cultures.
Lande's use of abstract graphic elements layered over vibrant paintings challenges
viewers to confront the uncertainties of the future, much like a child's scribbles capturing
reality in its rawest form. As we enter a new era of uncharted possibilities, Lande asks: Will
these changes lead to greater freedom, or will they erode the essence of what it means to
be human? Must we, as individuals, transcend our current form and understanding for a
new reality to emerge? Through her work, Lande explores the balance between life and
death, posing profound questions about human happiness and our evolving relationship
with technology.
Yana Lande's exhibition at MIT promises to be an immersive and reflective experience,
challenging visitors to engage with the most pressing issues of our time-where art,
technology, and the human spirit intersect.
For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:
Don't miss the chance to experience this powerful exhibition at the MIT, where the boundaries of artistic expression and technological exploration are
continuously redefined
