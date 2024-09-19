Yana Lande Transcendent Heavens

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Opening Reception: September 19, 3 PM

Exhibition Dates: September 19 – October 19

Location: MIT FX

350 Brookline St., Building WW15-182, Cambridge, MA 02139

Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM – 4 PM

MIT's FX is proud to present Transcendent Heavens, the latest series by New York-based

artist Yana Lande. In this exhibition, Lande delves into the rapidly evolving dynamics of

human existence in the age of artificial intelligence, presenting a thought-provoking body

of work that redefines the boundaries between personal identity, societal transformation,

and technological advancement.

About the Artist





Originally from Ukraine and a New York-based artist, Yana Lande has created a body of

work that spans painting, performance, video, and sculpture, offering deeply immersive

and reflective experiences for her audience. Her career is built on a foundation of classical

artistic education, which provides a solid grounding for her explorations into identity,

transformation, and the human condition.

Among Yana Lande's significant works is her solo exhibition at Grace Belgravia in London

-curated by Nadja Romain, known for her collaborations with artists like Matthew Barney

and David Lynch-which featured the series #InvisibleHeavens, a meditative exploration of

the subconscious search for paradise. Another standout project, The Crowned, curated by

Timothy Hunt of the Andy Warhol Foundation, with critical insights provided by renowned

art critic Lilly Wei, is a vibrant tribute to human achievement, blending classical and pop

sensibilities.



Lande's Anthem & Ode series gained particular recognition with Russian Throne, which

was acquired by the Guggenheim Museum. Her Triumph of Caïssa series, dedicated to

Marcel Duchamp and featuring its central piece The Black King, was presented in

Moscow's leading museum. Both series offer a powerful critique of imperialism and

authority. Using stark contrasts, they reveal the hollow foundations behind grand displays

of power. Lande's ability to juxtapose the delicate and the monumental in these works

underscores the shifting roles individuals play within societal structures.

Her 2023 project UA#InvisibleHeavens, showcased in Ukraine-focused exhibitions in New

York, further deepens her engagement with her cultural roots and continues her dialogue

on war, identity, and transformation.

Transcendent Heavens





In her new project Transcendent Heavens, Lande examines the disquieting fragmentation

of a world in flux-where artificial intelligence challenges the core tenets of human joy,

fulfillment, and autonomy. The exhibition is held with the support of bioart pioneer Joe

Davis, offering a visual meditation on the shifting contours of life as technology

increasingly blurs the lines between man and machine. The titles of her paintings are

drawn from famous American songs, emphasizing the connection across time and

cultures.

Lande's use of abstract graphic elements layered over vibrant paintings challenges

viewers to confront the uncertainties of the future, much like a child's scribbles capturing

reality in its rawest form. As we enter a new era of uncharted possibilities, Lande asks: Will

these changes lead to greater freedom, or will they erode the essence of what it means to

be human? Must we, as individuals, transcend our current form and understanding for a

new reality to emerge? Through her work, Lande explores the balance between life and

death, posing profound questions about human happiness and our evolving relationship

with technology.



Yana Lande's exhibition at MIT promises to be an immersive and reflective experience,

challenging visitors to engage with the most pressing issues of our time-where art,

technology, and the human spirit intersect.

For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Don't miss the chance to experience this powerful exhibition at the MIT, where the boundaries of artistic expression and technological exploration are

continuously redefined