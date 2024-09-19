'No Power Can Restore Art 370'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Katra- Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the and NC alliance following remarks by Pakistan's defence minister regarding Article 370 and accused the coalition of pursuing the neighbouring country's agenda.

Modi claimed that Pakistan's agenda fosters violence and unrest.

The prime minister asserted that Article 370 cannot be reinstated in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising that“no power on Earth can bring back Article 370”.

His attack came after Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif revealed that his country, the National Conference (NC) and the Congress are on one page on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the restoration of statehood.

“You must stay vigilant. You have to be cautious. Every vote for the Congress facilitates the implementation of the manifestos of the National Conference and the PDP. What are they announcing?

“They will restore Article 370 and bring back the era of violence and bloodshed. Maybe there is no enthusiasm about the alliance of the National Conference and Congress here, but the neighbouring country is very excited. 'Unki balle balle Pakistan mein ho rahi hai' (They are being celebrated in Pakistan),” Modi declared at a massive rally in Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine.

The prime minister pointed out Pakistan's open support for Congress and NC, and said,“Nobody talks about them here, but they are in currency there. Pakistan is happy with their manifesto. Pakistan's defence minister has openly supported the Congress and the National Conference.

“He said the agenda of the National Conference and the Congress on Article 370 and 35-A is the same as that of Pakistan. This is what their ministers are saying,” he said.

Modi said Pakistan itself has exposed the NC and the Congress, showing that the two parties want to implement the bordering country's agenda here.

“The agenda of Pakistan, which has destroyed generations and bled us in Jammu and Kashmir, is being implemented by these people here. The Congress and the NC have worked in a direction for decades that suited Pakistan,” he said.

Addressing his second rally of the day in support of BJP candidates in the newly formed Shri Vaishnodevi constituency in Reasi district, Modi said,“They (Congress-NC alliance) aim to revive Pakistan's old agenda. Today, they want to implement the same old agenda of Pakistan.”

Sending a clear message to Pakistan, he said,“Modi wants to convey to them in stern language that we will not allow Pakistan's agenda to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. No power on Earth can bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The prime minister addressed a rally early in the day in Srinagar summer capital. It was after 10 long years that Modi addressed a rally in Katra, where he had flagged off train service in July 2014.

Modi emphasised the BJP's commitment to national development, urging voters to support a government dedicated to this cause.

“For the BJP, there is nothing as big as the country. Our priority is the development of the country. You have to vote for a government here that is committed to its promises,” he added.

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif sparked a political controversy by claiming that the Pak government and the Congress-National Conference alliance were on the same page regarding the restoration of statehood and special status in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asif's remarks came amid the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since the abrogation of the state's special status by the Narendra Modi-led government in 2019.

“Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are aligned on restoring special status and statehood in Jammu and Kashmir,” Asif said during an interview with a private Pakistani TV channel, adding that there was a high chance the alliance could win the assembly polls and come to power.