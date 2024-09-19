Eternal Brotherhood III Multinational Exercise Wraps Up
9/19/2024 7:18:03 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The military training, Eternal Brotherhood – III held in
Kazakhstan with the participation of special forces from
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, and Uzbekistan
has ended, Azernews reports, citing the press services of
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
The closing ceremony of the exercise, which was attended by more
than four hundred personnel, was held at the Orda training range in
the Turkistan region, Kazakhstan.
The professionalism of the exercise participants was highly
appreciated at the ceremony.
It was noted that according to the plan, the special forces
skillfully fulfilled the tasks of neutralizing imaginary illegal
armed formations that violated the border, seizing advantageous
high grounds, incapacitating unmanned aerial vehicles using
electronic warfare means, as well as conducting aerial
reconnaissance to protect against drone attacks and other
tasks.
In the end, awards were presented to the distinguished
servicemen.
