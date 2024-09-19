AZCOMP Technologies Announces The Promotional Sale Of CGM LYTEC 2025 With Limited-Time 40% Discount

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Keven CluffMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AZCOMP Technologies is excited to announce the sale of CGM LYTEC 2025 , the latest version of the trusted and affordable practice management software. Designed to simplify medical billing processes, increase productivity, and maximize revenue, CGM LYTEC 2025 brings powerful new features to enhance the efficiency of your business.Key Features of CGM LYTEC 2025 Include:Integrated Credit Card and ACH Processing: CGM LYTEC 2025 introduces seamless credit card and ACH payment processing with CGM PAY, making setting up and automating patient payments easier.Enhanced Patient Responsibility Estimates: Provide accurate cost estimates at the point of care, now expanded to include self-pay and uninsured patients, improving patient satisfaction and financial transparency.Insurance History Tracking: Track patients' insurance history, easily viewing transitions between carriers or terminations.Duplicate Charge Warnings: Avoid billing errors with notifications for duplicate charges on the same date of service and provider.Customizable Charge Entry Messaging: Prevent coding errors with date-based alerts during charge entry, fully customizable to fit your practice's needs.Smarter Search Capabilities: Quickly find the information you need with expanded search functionality that supports partial match filtering across multiple reports.To celebrate the announcement of the new version, AZCOMP Technologies is offering a 40% discount on upgrades to CGM LYTEC 2025 for customers currently using Lytec 2022 or older. This limited-time offer is valid until October 25, 2024."CGM LYTEC 2025 continues to build on its reputation as a powerful, user-friendly solution for medical practices," said Keven Cluff, General Manager at AZCOMP Technologies. "With AZCOMP Technologies, you can trust that our world-class support staff, trainers, and implementation team will ensure your practice is set up for success, maximizing the software's full potential."Upgrade Now and Maximize Your Practice's PotentialDon't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade to CGM LYTEC 2025 at a significantly reduced price. Contact AZCOMP Technologies today to take advantage of this limited-time 40% discount.About AZCOMP TechnologiesAZCOMP Technologies has been the #1 reseller of Medisoft and Lytec software since 2005, trusted by more healthcare providers and billing companies than any other reseller in the nation. Our mission is to "Unleash phenomenal experiences through innovative tech solutions," and we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service to our clients.

