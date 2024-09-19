Independent Musician Shaochen Jesse Cai Composes Score For Award-Winning Short Film 'Free'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant milestone for his career, independent and producer, Shaochen Jesse Cai has composed and mixed the score for the award-winning short Free. The short film is about the complexities of self-discovery and identity.With over 40 recording credits and 300,000 streams to his name, Jesse has already made his mark on the industry. Known for his work on two metal albums that were selected among the“Top 10 Metal Albums of the Year” by Metalsucks magazine, Jesse's versatility extends beyond genre. He's also contributed to musical theater productions like No Longer Human and Wonderland. Speaking on his varied career, Jesse says,“Diversifying across mediums like film, theater, and music projects keeps me creative and relevant in this evolving industry.”Jesse's work on Free further showcases his talent, adding depth to the film's exploration of the protagonist's emotional struggles. His blend of ambient sounds and looping melodies captures the internal conflict of Jasmine, played by Lara Noel Pflicke, as she grapples with her marriage and personal ambitions.“These awards are a big step forward,” Jesse shares on the film's achievements.“It will definitely open more doors for me in the industry.”Free, directed by Yu Zhang and written by Iris Claire, tells the story of Jasmine's complex relationship with Professor Tom, portrayed by Kina Kantor, set against the backdrop of a fractured society.The film has received critical acclaim, winning several prestigious awards, including 'Best LGBTQ Short' and 'Best First Time Female Director' at the Independent Shorts Awards. Additionally, it was honored with the Asian Filmmaker (Student) and LGBTQ+ Theme (Student) awards at the Indie Fest Film Awards and 'Best LGBTQ Short' at Indie X Fest.Jesse's work in the film has made it one of the standout films of the year. You can listen to Shaochen Jesse Cai's portfolio or discography on Spotify .

Safaque Kagdi

Independent PR Consultant

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.