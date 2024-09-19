(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The partnership brings complementary strengths and a for individuals, and celebrities to increase wealth, have greater oversight of their future, and access to marquee opportunities"

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legacy Fund ("TLF"), founded by finance pioneer James "Amo" Amorosi, Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, celebrity sports agent Darren Prince, and original Shark on the hit TV show Shark Tank Kevin Harrington, proudly announces its partnership with Cypress Ascendant, a relationship focused, boutique group based in San Diego, CA.

By combining forces, Cypress Ascendant Legacy Fund ("CLF") creates a strategic alliance which provides a differentiated platform that addresses the diverse investment requirements of today's high net worth individuals. The focus at CLF will be across multiple sectors that the principals have deep operating experience and relationships, including finance, technology, sports and entertainment, events, consumer goods, hospitality, real estate, insurance, and other verticals to maximize the alignment between all parties.

James "Amo" Amorosi, CEO of The Legacy Fund, expressed his enthusiasm stating, "It's an honor to partner with the Cypress Ascendant team and CEO & Founding Partner, Bill Trzos, President & Managing Partner, Ken Manqueros and Partner & Chief Strategy Officer, Matt Fuller. Their collective experience and meaningful relationships speak volumes about their commitment to their clients and strategic network of portfolio companies."

Mr. Trzos echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the accretive value and strengths of Legacy's investment model. "The Legacy Fund's approach is perfectly aligned with our philosophy at Cypress Ascendant. We build businesses, invest our own capital in every transaction and focus on the right relationships that will benefit everyone involved. We are also excited about their unique model that allows athletes and entertainers to serve as representatives, board advisors, and executives providing them with purpose and education during and after they transition out of professional sports careers."

The partnership expects to foster a new era of opportunities and financial literacy for athletes. Kevin Harrington, Darren Prince, and Dominique Wilkins highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, "The Legacy Fund and Cypress Ascendant truly create a Dream Team of experts and opens doors to invaluable opportunities for athletes and investors alike. We look forward to making a lasting positive impact on wealth building for generations to come."

About The Legacy Fund

The Legacy Fund is a leading private equity group known for its innovative investment strategies and commitment to wealth management. Founded by finance pioneer James "Amo" Amorosi, NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, celebrity agent Darren Prince, and Shark Tank Judge Kevin Harrington, the firm offers unique opportunities across various sectors including sports and entertainment. For additional information, please visit:

About Cypress Ascendant

Cypress Ascendant is a highly diversified boutique investment and management firm that focuses on value creation. Cypress Ascendant leverages its deep network to maximize and support its portfolio companies and strategic partners. Our holdings are across a range of industries, including events, professional sports, entertainment, hospitality, technology, data, real estate, private credit, insurance, consumer products and more. Founded by Bill Trzos, the firm is recognized for its many strategic relationships and dedication to a very select number of limited and strategic partners. Cypress Ascendant is a proud official marketing sponsor of the PGA Tour. For additional information, please visit:

SOURCE The Legacy Fund

