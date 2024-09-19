A FREE Stemfest For Kids K-12, Powered By Georgia Tech And Executed By STEM Global Action

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ADVISORY FOR ATLANTA, SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 21

9 AM to 12 EST

WHAT:

This groundbreaking event brings free STEM to Atlanta! The big, tradeshow-like festival will feature more than 60 stations where kids and their parents engage in fun activities like coding, robotics, building motorized model cars, flying drones, watching live animal dissections, riding a hovercraft, chemistry experiments, engineering challenges, and more. This is a learning opportunity for your children, who will have a blast while learning. Students

K – 12 have opportunities to work with college volunteers and STEM professionals who look like them. It is essential for all children to have role models who are scientists, doctors, and engineers. STEM Global Action (SGA) Founder Dr. Calvin Mackie earned a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Tech, where he subsequently earned his Master's and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering. "STEM learning is critical to our children's future," Dr.

Mackie said. "I am grateful that Georgia Tech is powering this event, which will mean so much to Atlanta's children and parents. Georgia Tech profoundly impacted my life, and I am excited to partner with them." Over the last ten years,

SGA and its leading affiliate, STEM NOLA, have impacted more than 160,000 students, 22,000 families, and 5,150 schools. The event is a gateway to new opportunities and learning.







PARENTS VISIT

TO REGISTER YOUR CHILDREN FOR THIS EVENT.

WHO:





Georgia Tech

STEM Global Action & STEM NOLA

WHERE:

McCamish Pavilion

965 Fowler Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

WHEN:

Saturday, September 21, 2024

9 AM to NOON EST

Media Contact:

Jim Pittman, 504-583-5862, [email protected]

SOURCE STEM Global Action

