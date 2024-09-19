Mclaren Racing And OKX Reveal One-Off Legend Reborn Livery For The Singapore Grand Prix, Honoring The Iconic MP4 Era

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

McLaren Racing

and OKX , a leading onchain company and an Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today revealed a limited-edition Legend Reborn livery design to be carried on the McLaren MCL38 F1 race cars at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Continue Reading

Legend Reborn

was co-designed by McLaren and OKX and celebrates the iconic MP4 era of McLaren, from 1981 to 1996. The MP4 series is widely regarded as some of the greatest F1 cars ever made, and embodies the spirit of true innovation, a trait valued by both brands. The livery enhancement combines the MP4 era with McLaren's iconic papaya as a way of honoring the heritage of the team.

Legend Reborn

was unveiled at an exclusive on-track event in Singapore featuring OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and McLaren F1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The livery also honors the McLaren legends – including the likes of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Niki Lauda – that drove and helped create the iconic history of the MP4, with the names of 13 iconic drivers from the era integrated into the livery on the cockpit.

The partnership between McLaren and OKX is focused on innovation and supercharging the fan experience, and Legend Reborn uses McLaren's heritage as a springboard, evoking a unique nostalgia which transcends McLaren to the wider motorsport community.

The Legend Reborn livery follows the Senna tribute livery – 'McLaren SENNA presented by OKX' - seen at this year's Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year.

Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing, said: "It's fantastic to bring back our third bespoke livery in Singapore with OKX. Legend Reborn is a great way to celebrate and honour our iconic history, in a way that unites fans old and new. Following on from this year's Senna campaign, this livery further embodies our partnership with OKX as we continue to deliver unique storytelling campaigns for fans of both brands globally."

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "Together with McLaren, we believe in the power of persistence and innovation. This year we've rolled out some upgrades of our own, including a complete revamp of our Wallet, which will make it easier for people around the world to access the onchain world. We believe crypto, like F1, can be disrupted by a visionary team that innovates fearlessly and embraces a 'challenger' mindset. The time for a new alternative to the established hierarchy is here, and Legend Reborn encourages us to look to the past for inspiration as we chart a new course for the future."

For further information, please contact:

Steve

Atkins, Chief Communications Officer, McLaren Racing

[email protected] / +44 (0) 7590 771 849

Saskia Wirth, Director, Corporate Communications, McLaren Racing

[email protected]

/ +44 (0) 7442 934 149

Jack

McLean, Communications Manager, McLaren Racing

[email protected] / +44 (0) 7392 392 034

Fran Campbell, Communications Executive, McLaren Racing

[email protected] / +44 (0) 7442 692 253

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 186 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.



McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi and Nolan Siegel, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.



McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx

SOURCE OKX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED