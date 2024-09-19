Telaeris Launches Enhanced Admin Console To Elevate Physical Security, Mustering, And Xpressentry System Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. David Carta, CEO of TelaerisORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Telaeris, Inc. , a global leader of handheld solutions for Physical Access Control Systems (PACS), announces its next-generation XPressEntry Admin Console at GSX 2024 (Global Security Exchange). The new admin console provides physical security and safety professionals a more efficient, web-accessible platform for managing XPressEntry including handheld badge verification, emergency mustering, events & training, biometric verification, entry / exit tracking, and much more. The new interface delivers simplified installation and enhanced user experience (UI/UX), enabling faster, more intuitive system administration conveniently from any workplace environment.With the XPressEntry Admin Console and its 36+ industry leading access control system integrations, security and safety teams can now oversee activities recorded in the access control system and manage the XPressEntry system including device configuration, real-time occupancy tracking, user role management, and more. This unified, browser-based tool gives administrators the flexibility to access critical system data from any PC with appropriate permissions, ensuring tighter security and safety oversight and operational efficiency.Key Features for Physical Security and Safety Teams:. Seamless Access Control Integration: Ensure two-way communication between handheld devices and access control systems via configurable APIs and connection settings.. Advanced Device Management: Control handheld reader profiles, activation of key features, and customization of validation screens to meet site-specific security protocols.. User Role and Permissions Control: Manage who can access critical system data, configure security badges, and operate handheld devices in real-time.. Live Data Monitoring & Reporting: Track entry / exit activity, occupancy levels, and handheld device statuses with real-time updates, supported by customizable reporting features.. Robust System Configuration: Tailor protocols, security certificates, and settings for your organization's unique security needs, whether deploying on-premises or via the cloud.. Web Interface and Dashboard: Use any modern web browser to view and update any XPressEntry settings as well as see summary information in our updated dashboards."The upgraded XPressEntry Admin Console aligns with evolving industry demands and web standards, offering security and safety teams the control and flexibility they need to protect both personnel and business interests effectively," said Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris. "We are thrilled to launch the XPressEntry Admin Console and with this modernized solution, we have laid the fundamental groundwork for ongoing innovation, ensuring our partners stay ahead of future security and safety challenges."Industry-Leading Handheld Solutions for Physical Access Control SystemsXPressEntry handheld readers support the broadest range of badge technologies, biometrics, and facial recognition in the industry. As the first handheld solution integrating Android 13, XPressEntry handhelds provide enhanced performance and security to meet today's complex physical security requirements.Visit Telaeris at GSX 2024 in Orlando, Florida for a live demo of the XPressEntry Admin Console at booth #1755, September 23-25, 2024.About TelaerisFounded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company, specializing in handheld and hands-free safety and physical security solutions to enhance access control and track facility occupancy. With a commitment to innovation, Telaeris collaborates with global companies to deliver effective workplace safety and security solutions, safeguarding lives, and business interests. For more information, please visit .

