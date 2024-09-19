Spool Bolsters Leadership With First Two Partners

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Spool has named two senior leaders - Katie Kierna and Jody Moore - the agency's first partners with an eye on positioning the firm for future growth.



Kierna (pictured right), partner and senior VP, group director, and Moore (pictured left), partner and senior VP, people and operations, have been instrumental in guiding Spool's strategic direction and will play roles in Spool's continued expansion, said founder and CEO Catherine Merritt.



Moore, who joined Spool in 2023, has focused on fostering a people-first culture while driving operational excellence. As partner, she will continue to lead Spool's operational strategy, focusing on scalability, efficiency, and ensuring Spool's values guide decision-making.



Kierna, who has been with Spool since 2020, has played a pivotal role in shaping the agency's client success and growth. As partner, she oversees Spool's client portfolio and contributes to the agency's long-term vision and business strategies.



Both hold equity in the firm.



“I'm incredibly proud to officially recognize Katie and Jody as partners at Spool,” Merritt said.“They have been true partners since day one, and their ability to push Spool forward has been inspiring. As we enter an exciting chapter of growth, their leadership will be essential in keeping us aligned with our values, smoothly integrating new clients, and achieving our goals for scale and success.”

