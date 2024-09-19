Liquidx Rebrands To MON Co. With A Focus On Expansion Of Publishing Capabilities, Web3 Partnerships, And IP Franchise Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidX, the development studio and publisher behind Pixelmon's rebirth, has rebranded to MON Co. Led by a team of key executives from top venture and gaming studios such as Ubisoft, Electronic Arts (EA), Streamline Studios, Riot Games, Sony, Activision, and Warner Media, MON Co. is the unification and evolution of LiquidX's current ecosystem of ventures.

The MON Co. landscape includes Pixelmon , their core IP franchise; MON Protocol , a web3 arm with its own suite of products; and two newly announced projects: MON Ventures and the Eternal League IP franchise.

Between Pixelmon and MON Protocol, the team has built a massive community of Web3 gamers and fans and is now gearing up for the closed Beta of its flagship gaming title - Warden's Ascent. The team also launched the $MON token earlier this year, with the token generation event (TGE) happening just over three months ago.

Warden's Ascent is a Turn Based RPG for mobile, the flagship gaming title within the Pixelmon IP, currently undergoing closed Beta and preparing for public release in 2025 - the MON team spent the last two and a half years building the game and ramping up the size and passion of their large community in preparation for its debut.

In particular, Pixelmon made a debut in gamescom 2024, the world's largest gaming event with more than 335,000 visitors from 120 countries, in August 2024. An experiential showcase saw gamers and industry players alike try out three mid-core games - Warden's Ascent , Warriors of Nova Thera , and Eternal League . The games are now available for players to pre-register for closed beta testing. MON's plans for 2024/2025 include rolling out a series of key engagement initiatives in markets including Asia, as it continues to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 gaming audiences by building a mainstream gaming community.

Giulio Xiloyannis, Co-founder of MON Co. stated,

"As the next step in our group's evolution, it was time for us to address the fragmentation of our branding and operations landscape that naturally results from this rapid pace of expansion. The change comes at a very opportune time, while our hero product Warden's Ascent undergoes its first closed Beta test and on the backdrop of Warden's Ascent beginning its public testing roadshow across various relevant conferences and exhibitions such as Gamescom, Token2049, and more."

Chris Sirise, Co-founder of MON Co. stated, "The Beta launch of Warden's Ascent is a perfect time to consolidate our branding efforts under the MON brand, sending a strong signal internally and externally of our renewed focus and commitment towards our gaming and IP products. Our current community and partnerships remain essential for us, and this approach reinforces how we best serve them in the long term."

The new MON Co. parent company combines existing studio and development operations with robust publishing capabilities that will enable their vision to pave the way for new worlds of entertainment built on blockchain, but enjoyed by all. This model will support all core, derivative, and future partner products by providing centralized strategic and executional expertise, while optimizing resources based on economies of scale.

ABOUT MON CO.

MON Co. is a development studio and publisher at the intersection of gaming, entertainment, and blockchain technology. Originally operating as LiquidX, MON Co. is the force behind Pixelmon, its flagship IP franchise, and MON Protocol, a cutting-edge Web3 platform. The company is led by a team of seasoned executives from top gaming and entertainment studios. MON Co. aims to deliver high-quality, engaging experiences across a variety of entertainment platforms, including games, digital content, and transmedia storytelling, as it bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3.

MON Co.'s ecosystem includes MON Protocol, which drives Web3 partnerships and tokenized gaming economies, and MON Ventures, which invests in emerging IPs and projects like

Eternal League. With a growing community of over 1 million Pixelmon fans, a robust partner network of over 80 blockchain-native games, and a rapidly expanding portfolio, MON Co. is dedicated to shaping the future of entertainment for a global audience.

For more information on MON Co., please visit:

SOURCE MON Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED