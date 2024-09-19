Boerse Stuttgart Digital Provides Crypto Infrastructure To DZ BANK, Giving Cooperative Bank Customers Access To Cryptocurrencies

(MENAFN- Pressat)

Stuttgart, Germany - Safe and easy access to regulated trading and custody services for retail customers // Milestone for mass adoption in Europe // Phased roll-out to already start this year

Boerse Stuttgart Digital is the infrastructure partner of DZ BANK, representing the German cooperative group – one of the largest banking groups in Europe and the second largest one in Germany. Leveraging Boerse Stuttgart Digital's regulated institutional crypto infrastructure solutions, DZ will enable 700 cooperative banks to offer their retail customers to trade cryptocurrencies and to securely store them in licensed fiduciary custody.

The implementation of the technical and operational set-up has already started. The first banks are to be connected as early as this year, with a phased roll-out and a first testing phase for selected retail customers.

Boerse Stuttgart Digital and DZ BANK stand as pioneers, being the first established players in Europe to offer cryptocurrencies to retail customers on this scale. This represents a significant milestone in the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. With forecasts predicting that up to 25 percent of Europeans will invest into cryptocurrencies by 2028, the crypto retail market has an immense potential for banks and brokers.

“We offer Boerse Stuttgart Digital's proven and fully regulated crypto trading and custody infrastructure to financial institutions across Europe. This is especially interesting for financial institutions which put a particular focus on professionalism, security, reliability, and trust - as does DZ BANK. Our infrastructure solutions are retail-customer-oriented, this is the towering strength of our group”, says Dr Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.

About Boerse Stuttgart Group

Boerse Stuttgart Group is the sixth largest exchange group in Europe with strategic pillars in the capital markets business and in the digital and crypto business. It operates exchanges in Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. As a true pioneer, it has built the largest digital and crypto business of all European exchange groups. Boerse Stuttgart Group has a workforce of 700 and premises in Stuttgart, Berlin, Frankfurt, Ljubljana, Milan, Stockholm and Zurich.

About Boerse Stuttgart Digital

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, powered by Boerse Stuttgart Group, is the reliable partner for integrated and customized solutions along the value chain of cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Europe. As part of Boerse Stuttgart Group, with over 160 years of expertise in financial markets, Boerse Stuttgart Digital is fully regulated in Germany. As a one-stop-shop, Boerse Stuttgart Group bundles its institutional infrastructure solutions Brokerage, Trading, and Custody under Boerse Stuttgart Digital, enabling institutional partners easy and reliable access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets. For more information, visit .

