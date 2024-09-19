Global Stadium And Arena Construction Projects Pipeline Report 2024: Track The Top 20 Projects Per Region - Country, Stage, & Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global and Arena Projects - Special Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of stadium and arena construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.

The analyst is currently tracking global Stadium and Arena construction projects with a total value of $188.9 billion (including all projects from announced to execution stage). The Americas region accounts for the highest share, with a combined project pipeline valued at $89.2 billion, ahead of the Asia-Pacific ($49.1 billion). Europe accounts for $40 billion of projects and Middle East and Africa (MEA) accounts for $10 billion.

Projects in execution amount to $61.5 billion, while projects currently in the planning stage amount to $84 billion; early-stage projects - those at the pre-planning stage (announced and study) - total $7.5 billion, while projects in the pre-execution stages (design, tender and award) account for $35.4 billion.

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

