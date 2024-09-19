Qatar Affirms Quality Education As Basic Human Right

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Qatar has affirmed that quality education is a basic human right, noting that it contributes to promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among individuals and societies, and plays a major role in reducing the outbreak of armed conflicts by providing opportunities to acquire knowledge and skills, encouraging dialogue, exchanging ideas and building capacities to create opportunities for economic growth.

This came in the statement of Qatar delivered by Mohammed Yousef Rashid Al Malki, Second Secretary at the Department of Asian Affairs at the of Foreign Affairs during a panel discussion on quality education for peace and tolerance for every child, within the framework of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Malki indicated that providing quality, safe and comprehensive education for all is the main guarantee for creating safe societies and building sustainable peace, noting that the efforts Qatar to find peaceful solutions to international and regional conflicts were not limited to leading mediation and negotiation efforts only, but also focused on providing quality education for all.

He said that Qatar, within the framework of its regional and international initiatives, has been keen to ensure that education is one of the means that enhance stability and achieve development, such as the Educate a Child initiative led by the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, which has succeeded in providing quality education to more than ten million children around the world who were deprived of this right due to conflicts and natural disasters, and the Women in Conflict Zones initiative led by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) with the aim of supporting women and girls in conflict and crisis contexts, by responding to their needs and enabling them to confront the negative effects that arise during crises, especially those related to the ability to access quality education, adequate health care, and the life skills required to achieve life.