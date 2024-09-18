SPX FLOW Chosen As A Danone 'Partner For Growth' Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership supports Danone in its efforts to address consumer products that are healthy and sustainable by design

CHARLOTTE,

N.C., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW has signed a joint business development plan with Danone, a leading global food and beverage company focused on essential dairy and plant-based products, waters and specialized nutrition. As part of its Partner for Growth (P4G) program, SPX FLOW is positioned to support the global company's P4G strategic pillars: science and technology; precision capacity creation; cost competitiveness and sustainability.

Danone will leverage SPX FLOW expertise to optimize value engineering and speed time to market. The partnership allows capacity creation to be paired with technology know-how to unlock high-value products and feed Danone's sustainability agenda by exploring new energy and water-saving technologies.

"SPX FLOW is focused on helping customers like Danone solve their most complex challenges," says Simon Phillips, President of Nutrition and Health Solutions, SPX FLOW. "We are proud to extend our longstanding relationship with Danone and help them accelerate carbon reduction across its factories with our sustainable technologies."

SPX FLOW has provided innovative process solutions and been a trusted partner of Danone essential dairy and plant-based products for years. Additionally, SPX FLOW has been instrumental in medical capacity creation and localization efforts in Turkey and Poland, helping Danone meet consumer demands. Throughout the Renew Danone journey, SPX FLOW has supported Danone across its entire portfolio, ensuring efficient, sustainable and forward-thinking solutions from end to end.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit .



Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED