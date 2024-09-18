Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (September 19-21, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: This weekend in Qatar promises a diverse range of activities, ensuring fun and meaningful experiences for all.

Whether you want to support a charitable cause, engage in family adventures, stay informed about digital transformation, or nurture creativity through art, there is something for everyone.

Echo of Lost Innocence: A Charity Art Installation



Until September 26, 2024

4pm to 10pm

Barahat Msheireb

The charity art installation in the heart of Doha showcases 15,000 teddy bears in solidarity with the kids in Gaza. Each teddy bear represents one of the Palestinian children who have faced difficult circumstances during their early life due to the war. The artist, Bachir Mohammad, was inspired in December 2023 by a child in Gaza who had lost her family and was holding a teddy bear.

Visitors are invited to donate and support the kids in Gaza by purchasing teddy bears, with the proceeds going to support children in Gaza.

The Sky Above Gaza... Imagin



Until November 7, 2024

6pm – 9pm

Al Markhiya Gallery in Fire Station

Featuring more than 50 artists from Palestine and other Arab countries, this exhibition is a collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent. It showcases art that combines faith, dreams, resistance, creativity, and beauty. The organizers have announced that a percentage of the proceeds will support the people of Gaza.

This exhibition also highlights Al Markhiya Gallery's commitment to the vital role that art plays in advancing human consciousness throughout history.

Artist in Residence

Until June 15, 2025

Fire Station

This year's 9-month-long program, marking its 9th edition, is designed to foster and promote the talent and artworks of artists in Qatar. The artists are offered a transformative platform to sharpen their creative skills through expert mentorship, production support, and curatorial guidance. At the end of their residency, the artists will have the opportunity to showcase their artworks in an exhibition held in the Garage Gallery of the Fire Station.

KAZADOO SHOW

Until September 28, 2024

5pm, 6:30pm and 8:30pm (Except for Sept 20: 3pm 4pm and 5pm)

Mall of Qatar, Oasis Stage

Get involved with your kids in the adventure of Reem, Jumbo and the wise owls as they search for hidden treasure in the mysterious jungle. Join the show and immerse yourself in a fun, exciting experience as you help Reem and her friends find the secret path and protect the jungle's treasure from the sneaky villains, Ravol and Hunter! Strengthen your bonds with your kids through singing, dancing, playing interactive games, and discovering many more exciting surprises!

Digital Transformation Summit Qatar 2024



September 21, 2024

9am-5pm

Marriott Marquis, City Center

In line with Qatar's rapid growth in digital transformation, which aims to modernize the country's economy and improve public services, the Digital Transformation Summit will address challenges such as cybersecurity concerns, data privacy, and developing the necessary human capital to support the growth of the digital economy.

The 31st edition of the summit will help businesses identify best practices for engaging users at all endpoints to embrace digital transformation and operate efficiently and sustainably. It will feature over 19 professional speakers who will lead discussions and share their rich experience.

Design Museums Games with Scratch - Workshop



September 21, 2024

10am – 12pm

NMOQ's AI Digital Center

Unleash the creativity of your young ones by allowing them to explore game design. In this workshop, they will learn how to create simple 2D games. The workshop teaches the basics of game mechanics, logic, and design, offering kids the opportunity to develop and sharpen their creativity and technical skills.

Kids aged 9 to 12 can attend for free, but registration is required. Register here.

Fabric on Canvas - Workshop

September 21, 2024

3pm – 5pm

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Education City

The workshop offers an inspiring mixed-media experience, where participants will discover the endless possibilities of combining fabric with other materials to create artwork rich in texture and depth.

Kids aged 10 to 13 can attend for free, but registration is required. Register here.