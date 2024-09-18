Germany To Donate EUR 50M For Treatment Of Ukrainian Soldiers - Embassy
9/18/2024 3:12:42 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany is set to allocate an additional EUR 50 million for the medical treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
The Embassy of Germany in Ukraine reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.
"Germany is allocating an additional EUR 50 million for the hospitalization and treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers. In the future, the costs of inpatient treatment of those wounded in action will be covered by the federal Department for the Provision of Administrative Services with no bureaucratic procedures on the way," the statement states.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany would support Ukraine with an additional EUR 100 million in winter aid in view of the ongoing Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.
