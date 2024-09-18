Kuwait Continues Distributing Humanitarian Aid In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) team carried on handing out on Wednesday food to families affected by floods in Sudan.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Abdulrahman Al-Saleh, head of the team, said food chains handed out meet the needs of a five-member family for one month.

He added that the team were also briefed on the Kuwaiti-funded water projects at sheltering centers.

He noted that they would continue providing aid in other Sudanese states, including River Nile State.

Al-Saleh affirmed Kuwait's continued support to Sudanese people through the campaign started last May.

He extolled interaction of Kuwaitis to implement the political leadership's directives in support of Sudan's people.

Meanwhile, executive director of Sudan Red Crescent Society Anwar Abu Ali expressed appreciation to Kuwait, its leadership, government and people for their support to Sudan.

The KRCS sent exceptional support and aid to the Sudanese, and submitted urgent aid during its air bridge loaded with food, medicine and others, he stated. (end)

hss







MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108689341