EDIFIER Announces STAX SPIRIT S10

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WORLD'S FIRST True Wireless Planar Magnetic Earbuds – Featuring Active Noise Cancellation



12mm modularized planar magnetic drivers offer uniform performance and provide the possibility of noise cancellation.

Ultra-thin diaphragm 2μm polymer substrate engineered for fast and accurate transient responses. Qualcomm® QCC5181 Bluetooth® SoC with Snapdragon SoundTM suite for efficient processing.

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Edifier International, the award-winning designer, announces the addition of the SPIRIT S10 to its STAX product range. The STAX SPIRIT S10 is the world's first True Wireless Planar Magnetic Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation with Qualcomm® QCC5181 Chipset, providing an excellent sound quality and wonderful, immersive, music listening experience.

World's first planar magnetic TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation.

The STAX SPIRIT S10 features 12mm modularized planar magnetic drivers that guarantee a uniform, consistent audio performance and the possibility to be used for active noise cancellation. The Planar diaphragm is built on a 2μm polymer substrate with a total thickness of only 10μm – this ensures a good transient response for detailed sound reproduction.

The STAX SPIRIT S10 employs the 2nd generation of EqualMassTM wiring counter which balances the uneven distribution of magnetic field and achieves equal weight distribution across the diaphragm, so that all parts of the diaphragm possess the same momentum. By adding symmetric supporting wiring, the diaphragm is steadier than the previous generation and can achieve a piston-like motion across the audio spectrum significantly reducing harmonic distortion. Dual layers of magnetic arrays, one on each side of the diaphragm, provide doubled driving force in a push-pull manner for a much-improved efficiency.

Every piece of the earbuds will pass a production-phase auto-calibration process to guarantee uniform final performance.

Premium Sound Quality. Hi-Res Wireless Audio Certification & More HD Codecs.

The STAX SPIRIT S10 Planar Magnetic Earbuds are equipped with Qualcomm® QCC5181 Bluetooth® audio SoCs, it ensures a stable connection and low power consumption, as well as improved call quality and environmental noise suppression. The S10 supports all audio codecs in the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoundTM technology suite, including Qualcomm® aptXTM Audio, Qualcomm® aptXTM Adaptive, and Qualcomm® aptX Lossless, offering versatile compatibility and superior sound quality. The earbuds also support multiple high-definition codecs like LDAC, LHDC 5.0 and AAC, allowing for high-quality audio transmission and reception, and broadening device compatibility.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

3rd generation Qualcomm® Adaptive Hybrid ANC technology changes the cancellation pattern based on ambient noise, ensuring a comfortable and immersive listening experience.

Clear Calls

The STAX SPIRIT S10 Planar Magnetic earbuds are equipped with six microphones in total, three in each earbud which provide robust audio pickup capabilities for a range of situations. Additionally, the earbuds feature Qualcomm's aptXTM Voice technology, allowing for clear and crisp voice pickup during hands-free phone calls, even in noisy environments.

Battery Life

Built with a high-performance rechargeable battery, it provides up to 28 hours of battery life with the charging case.

15 mins charging gives 2 hours playback.

Bluetooth Feature

Bluetooth V5.4 for seamless audio streaming and a stable connection whilst support for dual-device connection, allows instant switching between music, videos and calls on 2 different devices simultaneously.

User-friendly Functions

Wearing detection enables automatic music pause/play.

With an IP54 certification, the earbuds are protected against dust and water splashes for daily active use.

Choose from one of the 7 pairs of ear tips to find the most comfortable fit.

Ultra-low latency

The STAX SPIRIT S10 features an 89ms end-to-end low latency for totally immersive gaming.

EDIFIER ConneX app

Personalize control settings, select preset EQs and customize your listening style via the EDIFIER ConneX app.

Price & Availability:

Currently, the STAX SPIRIT S10 is available for $299.99 on Amazon .

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier

delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of

audio electronics.



More information about Edifier is available online at

