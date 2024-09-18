Correction Result Of AGM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC (the“Company”)

Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

AGM Results Statement - Correction The board of the Company (“ Board” ) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 September 2024, all of the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The was as follows:

(including discretion) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023. 944,217 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 717,534 95.84 31,183 4.16 195,498 Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 915,663 97.01 28,249 2.99 303 Resolution 4 - To re-elect Ernie Richardson as a Director. 944,215 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 5 - To re-elect Tim Dowlen as a Director. 918,404 97.27 25,811 2.73 0 Resolution 6 - To re-elect Carol Thompson as a Director. 933,585 98.87 10,630 1.13 0 Resolution 7 - To reappoint Deloitte LLP as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration 741,616 78.54 202,599 21.46 0 Resolution 8 – Authority to Allot Shares 943,912 100.00 0 0.00 303 Resolution 9 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights 734,131 98.15 13,804 1.85 196,280 Resolution 10 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares 934,170 98.97 9,742 1.03 303

The Board is pleased that all resolutions were duly passed but notes the proportion of votes cast against Resolution 7 was over 20%. The Board is pleased that Resolution 7 was passed with the support of the majority of the Company's shareholders, however, as the views of all the Company's shareholders is extremely important to the Board, it will engage with investors on this Resolution to better understand the reasons behind their dissent. An update will be published on that engagement within six months.

