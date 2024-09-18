Temporary Partial Closure Of Sharg Intersection
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) will implement a partial road closure of Sharg Intersection for traffic from C-Ring Road to Al Corniche Street and right turn to Ras Abu Aboud Street (Hamad International Airport).
The closure will be implemented from midnight on Friday, September 20 until 5am of Sunday, September 22, 2024.
This closure is in place to carry out the works of Flood Prevention Scheme – Phase 3.
During the closure, traffic from C-Ring Road can turn left at Al Rufaa Intersection, then right at Museum Intersection to reach Al Corniche. For Hamad International Airport, use the same route and the tunnel to Ras Abu Aboud Road as shown in the map.
