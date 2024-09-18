Cabinet Approves Draft Decree On Unified Custom Tariff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended the National Strategy 2024-2030 'Health for All,' which was inaugurated by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and aims to improve the health and well-being of the people of Qatar, by excelling in service delivery, while achieving sustainability and efficiency through an integrated and flexible health system. The National Health Strategy 2024-2030 also marks the beginning of a new phase in the journey towards achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and the 3rd National Development Strategy for 2024-2030, to provide a long and healthy life for current and future generations.

The Cabinet also commended the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030, which was inaugurated under the patronage of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and aims to contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and position Qatar as a global leader in the secure adoption of emerging technologies.

The Cabinet reviewed the proposal of HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs regarding the presentation of some draft legislative tools on the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau's (CGB) 'Sharek' platform.

This proposal comes within the framework of the 3rd National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and the directives of HE Prime Minister, in cooperation with the National Planning Council (NPC) and the CGB, in a systematic step aimed at benefiting from the opinions of civil society institutions, experts and specialists in various circles in the process of preparing and evaluating legislation. The proposal also comes within the efforts to harmonize policies, enrich legislation, and ensure its quality and integration, especially legislation and executive policies with economic and social impact related to the implementation of strategic targets. A specialized working team will be assigned in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to receive the comments on the projects that are published, to evaluate them and benefit from them, in coordination with the competent authorities.

The Cabinet decided to proceed with the implementation of this proposal according to the plans that have been set.

The Cabinet then considered the topics listed on its agenda as follows:

First - Approval of a draft law regulating meteorological activities and services, and referring it to the Shura Council.

Second - Approval of a draft decree on the unified custom tariff.

Third - Approval of a draft decision of HE Minister of Justice regarding the controls and procedures for electronic real estate registration.

The project is being prepared in implementation of the provisions of Law no. 5 of 2024 regulating real estate registration, with the aim of enhancing digital transformation in terms of providing services that the Real Estate Registration Department specializes in, using modern electronic means.

Fourth - Taking the necessary measures to ratify an agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Slovenia on the exemption from short-stay visas for holders of diplomatic, service and special passports.

Fifth - Approval of:

1- Joining the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (the GlobE Network).

2- A draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on conducting political consultations on issues of mutual interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Affairs of the Republic of Iraq.

3- A draft MoU for cooperation and joint news exchange between Qatar News Agency (QNA) and Iran's Mehr News Agency (MNA).

4- A draft MoU for cooperation and joint news exchange between Qatar News Agency (QNA) and State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

5- A draft MoU for cooperation and joint news exchange between Qatar News Agency (QNA) and Spain's New Agency (EFE).

Sixth - the Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took the appropriate measures in their regard:

1- Report of the CGB on the stages of development and inauguration of the digital platform 'Sharek.'

2- Report on the outcomes of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, led by HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in the Green Development Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

3- Report on the outcomes of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, led by HE Minister of Social Development and Family, in the Forum for Women, Peace and Security.

4- Report on the outcomes of the visit of the State of Qatar's delegation, led by HE Minister of Social Development and Family, to the Kingdom of Sweden.