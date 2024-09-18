Sri Lanka records more than 38,000 cases of dengue this year

(MENAFN) Sri Lanka has reported over 38,000 dengue cases from January to September 17, according to the latest data from the National Dengue Control Unit. During this period, 17 deaths have been attributed to the disease, resulting in a case fatality rate of 0.04 percent. The numbers reflect a significant public concern, as dengue fever continues to pose a threat to various regions of the country.



The Western Province, the most populous area in Sri Lanka, has been the hardest hit, recording 16,021 cases. This accounts for 41.9 percent of all reported cases, making it the epicenter of the outbreak. Meanwhile, the Northern Province has reported 4,744 cases, or 12.4 percent of the total, indicating a widespread distribution of the disease across different provinces. These statistics underscore the need for concentrated efforts in managing and mitigating the spread of dengue in these high-incidence areas.



The National Dengue Control Unit has also identified 10 high-risk areas where dengue transmission is particularly concerning. This identification is crucial for targeted interventions and resource allocation to prevent further outbreaks and manage existing cases. The data highlights the importance of continued vigilance and proactive measures in dengue control, especially in the high-risk zones.



In comparison to the previous year, the situation remains severe. In 2023, Sri Lanka reported over 88,000 dengue cases with a death toll of 57, illustrating the persistent challenge the country faces in controlling this mosquito-borne disease. The ongoing efforts of the National Dengue Control Unit and other public health authorities are essential in reducing the incidence and impact of dengue, as they continue to monitor and address the evolving public health situation.

