Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intouch Insight, a leading customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has released its 2024 Third-Party Delivery Study report. This comprehensive study, released in partnership with Informa Connect , offers valuable insights into the performance of third-party delivery services, highlighting the crucial factors that influence customer satisfaction and the effectiveness of delivery operations for orders placed for made-to-order food from both restaurants and convenience stores.

"Our study reveals the continued importance of speed, accuracy, and overall experience in third-party food delivery," says Cameron Watt, President & CEO of Intouch Insight. "As the delivery market expands, understanding these key drivers is essential for restaurants and convenience stores looking to protect their brand reputation and stay competitive."

The 2024 Intouch Insight Third-Party Delivery Study analyzed the performance of major third-party delivery providers-Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub-across various metrics, including delivery speed, order accuracy, and customer satisfaction. The report also explored the differences between orders placed with both restaurants and convenience stores, providing actionable insights for operators in both segments.

Key Findings:



Overall Performance of Third-Party Delivery Services : DoorDash emerged as the top performer, excelling in overall satisfaction, delivery speed, and accuracy. Uber Eats followed closely, particularly in delivering food at the correct food temperature, while Grubhub stood out for consistently delivering faster than both estimated and promoted times.

Performance Comparison Between Restaurants and Convenience Stores : Orders placed with restaurants outperformed convenience stores in the evaluated metrics, with independent restaurant brands leading the way over chain restaurants.

Impact of Delivery Process on Customer Satisfaction : The study found that drivers' order batching was one of the biggest factors affecting key metrics. Orders delivered directly to customers arrived 13 minutes and 34 seconds faster. Orders delivered without additional stops were not only faster, but also at better temperatures and resulted in higher overall satisfaction ratings from customers.



The report also highlights the importance of the app's ease of use, the differences across food categories, and the impact of service and delivery fees on satisfaction.

“We are excited to be able to share these results with the industry,” adds Watt, who will be presenting today alongside Technomic's Senior Director of Consumer Research, Robert Byrne, at the FSTEC conference taking place September 16-18 in Grapevine, Texas.“Our report sheds light on areas for restaurant and convenience store brands to focus on to improve their performance in the third-party food delivery space. Customers now have almost limitless options at their fingertips, so understanding the strengths and weaknesses of our operations, including third-party providers, will be critical to ensure that brands are able to meet and exceed expectations in this ever-blurring food market.”

Download the full report here.

About Intouch Insight:

Intouch Insight provides customer experience solutions to multi-location businesses, helping them achieve operational excellence and exceed customer expectations. The company offers data collection and analytics services across multiple touchpoints, including customer surveys, mobile forms, mystery shopping, and operational and compliance audits. Founded in 1992, Intouch Insight serves over 300 well-known brands in North America.

