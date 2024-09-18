Stock index declines by 0.19 percent

(MENAFN) The general share price concluded its trading session yesterday at 2401.71 points, marking a modest decline of 0.19percent. The day's trading activity yielded a total volume of approximately 4.9 million dinars, with about 3.3 million shares exchanged across 2,126 contracts.



An analysis of the 94 companies that were actively traded revealed a mixed performance. Out of these, 23 companies saw their share prices increase, while 32 companies experienced declines compared to their previous closing figures.



Sector performance reflected a downward trend overall, with the services index falling by 0.29percent, the industrial index decreasing by 0.17percent, and the financial index dipping by 0.07percent. However, several sub-sectors did show gains. The Hotels and Tourism sector led the way with a rise of 1.47percent, followed by the Engineering and Construction Industries, which increased by 0.61percent . Minor gains were also recorded in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Industries (0.09percent), Chemical Industries (0.06percen), and Insurance (0.02percent).



On the flip side, multiple sectors faced declines, including Energy and Utilities, which fell by 0.50percent, and Miscellaneous Financial Services, down 0.49percent. Other sectors that saw reductions included Educational Services (0.35percent), Technology and Communications (0.33percent), Extractive and Mining Industries (0.27percent), Food and Beverages (0.26percent), Transportation (0.23percent), Real Estate (0.14percent), Commercial Services (0.12percent), and Banks, which saw a decrease of 0.04percent.



In terms of stock performance, the top gainers for the day were led by Zara Investment Holding, which surged by 4.65percent. Following closely were Afaq Investment and Real Estate Development Holding and Sanabel International Islamic Investment (Holding), both experiencing increases of 4.48percent. Additional notable gainers included Real Estate Development, which rose by 3.92percent, and Jordan Specialized Investments, up by 3.01percent.



Conversely, the most significant declines were seen in Phoenix Arabia Holding, which dropped sharply by 8.33percent. Other notable decliners included First Finance and Al Kafa'a Financial and Economic Investments, both down by 4.26percent. Additional losses were recorded by Investment Holding for Jordanian Expatriates, which fell by 3.92percent, and Albilad Securities & Investment, down 3.85percent.



Overall, this market update indicates a day characterized by mixed results, with certain sectors and companies performing well while others encountered difficulties. Investors will likely keep a close watch on these trends as they evolve in the coming days.

MENAFN18092024000045015687ID1108687430