RG Kar Case: Protesting Doctors, Bengal Chief Secy To Meet Again

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) There will be another round of talks between the delegates of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF) and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at the state secretariat Nabanna at 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday over the unresolved demands of the forum.

The doctors have been protesting over the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata last month.

Earlier in the day, the forum had shot an email to the Chief Secretary expressing willingness to meet him on Wednesday only over their unresolved demand.

In a reply mail sent at 2.49 p.m., the Chief Secretary has asked the WBJDF delegation to reach the state secretariat by 6.15 p.m. so that the meeting can be started at 6.30 p.m.

In the reply email, the Chief Secretary made it clear that the delegation that will be coming to the state secretariat should be the same team of 30 representatives who met the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the latter's residence on the evening of September 14.

In the reply, the Chief Secretary has once again requested the protesting junior doctors to return to duty amid the flood situation in certain districts in South Bengal.

“In the light of the above situation, while again appealing to you to join duties in the larger public interest and provide services to common people, I along with other members of the task force will meet your delegation of 30 members at Nabanna Sabhaghar today (18.09.2024) at 6.30 PM,” the reply email from the Chief Secretary read, a hard copy of which is available with IANS.

One of the major demands of WBJDF is the removal or replacement of the current state health secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam. The other demands include the immediate formation of resident doctors' associations and students' councils in every medical college in the state to bring back a democratic atmosphere at these institutes.