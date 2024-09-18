UN votes on Palestinian draft resolution

(MENAFN) Today, the United Nations General Assembly is set to deliberate on a draft resolution put forward by Palestinian representatives, which calls for Israel to fulfill its obligations as outlined by international law. This proposal has incited considerable controversy and backlash from Israeli officials, underscoring the persistent strife associated with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



The draft resolution issues a robust condemnation of what it describes as the Israeli government’s blatant neglect of its duties, claiming that such infractions seriously jeopardize both regional stability and international security. In an urgent appeal, the Palestinian leadership is asking member states of the UN, especially the United States, to support their aspirations for freedom by passing a resolution that mandates the cessation of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories within a 12-month timeframe.



This initiative is grounded in an advisory opinion released by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last July, which was solicited by the General Assembly. The ICJ deemed the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands since 1967 to be "illegal" and asserted that Israel must promptly end its unlawful presence in these territories.



In advance of this critical vote, Arab nations have united to garner support for the resolution, inviting heads of state and government to attend the opening of the General Assembly’s annual session. This gathering is expected to be profoundly affected by the escalating conflict in Gaza, which has captured global attention.



Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riad Mansour, expressed deep concern regarding the deteriorating situation in Gaza, asserting, "What is happening in Gaza today could be the final chapter of the tragedy that the Palestinian people are living, or it will be the first chapter of a more tragic reality for our region as a whole." He urged UN member states to "stand on the right side of history," imploring them to acknowledge the critical need for action in support of the Palestinian quest for self-determination and justice.



As the General Assembly prepares for the upcoming votes, global eyes are trained on this decisive moment, which has the potential to influence the trajectory of peace and conflict in the region for years to come.

