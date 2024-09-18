Spider-Man: No Way Home Set To Overtake Avatar's Domestic Record

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Spider-Man: No Way Home has now been out for almost seven weeks and is continuing to climb up the list of the biggest movies ever made.

As it heads toward the end of its theatrical run, the culmination of Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy is currently just over $20 million away from surpassing Avatar's domestic haul of $760.5 million to become the third-highest grosser at the domestic box office ever.

The third in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's

Spider-Man

franchise had racked up over $740 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales since its Dec. 17 release.

Despite opening over a month and a half ago, No Way Home also took the top spot at movie theaters this past weekend, beating out newer buzzed-about releases Scream and Sing 2.

Both No Way Home and Avatar still trail behind 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which grossed close to $860 million domestically, and 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens - the No. 1 highest-grossing film of all time at U.S. and Canadian box offices, with over $935 million.

Spider-Man's arrival at the end of the year proved that well-known characters can certainly get audiences out in volumes. With the next five Marvel movies bringing back well-known heroes, Marvel Studios is in a stronger position than ever to keep its place at the top.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram