Azerbaijan Prioritizes Environmental Health And Prepares For COP29, Says DM
Date
9/18/2024 6:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Today, Azerbaijan is actively working to improve environmental
health and the ecological condition of polluted areas.
Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources, made this statement during her speech at the Caspian
Energy Forum, Azernews reports.
She emphasized that the government places great importance on
addressing environmental issues and is taking practical steps in
this direction. "Today, Azerbaijan is one of the main participants
in the 'green transition,' which the world considers a top
priority," she said.
The deputy minister highlighted that achieving carbon neutrality
in the territories freed from occupation is a key goal set for the
next 30 years.
Taghiyeva also noted the significant responsibility of hosting
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change, the highest platform for
addressing global climate changes. "The entire country is preparing
for this prestigious event. During our chairmanship of COP29, we
aim to reach an agreement on climate finance, an issue that has
remained unresolved in the global climate agenda for many years.
While there are sufficient financial resources available, a major
challenge lies in directing these funds effectively to tackle
climate issues on a global scale and ensuring they are spent
wisely."
