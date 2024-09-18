Azerbaijan Prioritizes Environmental Health And Prepares For COP29, Says DM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Today, Azerbaijan is actively working to improve environmental health and the ecological condition of polluted areas.

Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy of Ecology and Natural Resources, made this statement during her speech at the Caspian Energy Forum, Azernews reports.

She emphasized that the places great importance on addressing environmental issues and is taking practical steps in this direction. "Today, Azerbaijan is one of the main participants in the 'green transition,' which the world considers a top priority," she said.

The deputy minister highlighted that achieving carbon neutrality in the territories freed from occupation is a key goal set for the next 30 years.

Taghiyeva also noted the significant responsibility of hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the highest platform for addressing global climate changes. "The entire country is preparing for this prestigious event. During our chairmanship of COP29, we aim to reach an agreement on climate finance, an issue that has remained unresolved in the global climate agenda for many years. While there are sufficient financial resources available, a major challenge lies in directing these funds effectively to tackle climate issues on a global scale and ensuring they are spent wisely."