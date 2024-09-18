Dead Whale Removed From Hamad Port Basin
Doha, Qatar: A dead whale's carcass was removed from Hamad port basin on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.
The Ministry of Municipality, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Mwani Qatar, along with QTerminals conducted this operation today morning and shared the pictures of the same on their social media.
"The operation was carried out smoothly, adhering to the highest environmental safety standards to ensure the protection of marine resources and the preservation of the environment," stated Mwani Qatar, thanking the outstanding teams involved in this work.
