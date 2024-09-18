A Letter To The Editor: Job Opening Possibilities

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) I wanted to share with your readers, especially those who may not live in Panama yet, but may be considering moving there, or retiring there, our personal Panama story.

Two years ago we felt we were ready for a new adventure and decided to check out Central

America and Panama in particular.

Travelling through Panama, late 2022/early 2023, we checked out different areas in order to see which one would

please us most to settle in (Panama City, Valle d'Anton, Boquete, Bocas del Toro etc.).



We liked all as tourist

destinations but did not

find the perfect place for us. One day, we visited friends in Coronado and were staying in a B&B on the way to the Laguna in Las Lajas.

The place was so nice, quiet and peaceful, in the mountains, with an amazing view all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

It was run by local Panamanians because the Canadian owners moved to Spain a few years before. We liked the area so much we decided to have a look at some properties. To our surprise it turned out the owners were in the process of selling the B&B....

To cut a long story short, we found our new home in Panama by buying a small B&B

My wife Helena, is a painter and writer so she can work from different locations.

I am a Merger and Acquisition Advisor and have decided to open an office in Panama City.

We are currently recruiting staff and this is what our business is all about

In my next letter I would like to discuss more about the staffing qualifications such as English/Spanish speakers and writers.

My contact info is below:

Siegfried Goossens

E uropean

S trategic

C onsulting

G roup

+32 489 07 51 89 or +507 6354 5457 (WhatsApp)

