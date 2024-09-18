3 Itl Agreements Signed By UAE Well Know Company AGI With Hong Kong Companies During The Belt And Road Summit 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Three International agreements signed by UAE well know company AGI with Hong Kong companies during the Belt and Road Summit 2024.

UAE – Hong Kong: The Ninth Belt and Road Summit which was hosted by the Hong Kong special administrate region between September 11-12 / 2024 under the theme of“Building a connected, innovative and green Belt and Road“ witnessed a signing of multiple partnerships among worldwide business holders where AGI Holding chairman and Vice President of the International Chamber of Commerce in Europe Asia and Africa signed a partnership with three major key player agreements with the following companies“ Allied Environmental Consultants Limited, FansWave Limited, Farmacy HK Ltd“ The agreements will have a great impact for All sides as well as the regions, Dr Mneimne was honored to reaffirm AGI Holding's unwavering dedication to driving innovation and sustainability on a global scale.

AGI extensive capabilities in business development, project management, and consultancy across UAE, Georgia, TURKEY, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Hong Kong reflect our commitment to addressing critical global challenges.

Our strategic focus on food security, technology, and sustainability has significantly influenced our participation in the Belt and Road Summit, where we acknowledge and celebrate Hong Kong's remarkable technological advancements and its vast potential for growth. We are particularly pleased to announce the formation of three pivotal partnerships with Hong Kong-based companies during the Belt and Road summit.

These collaborations are designed to forge and expand investment opportunities between Hong Kong and UE, reinforcing our pivotal role as a connector between these vital economic regions. Furthermore, we are excited to launch a groundbreaking joint venture with a leading vertical farming company, aimed at developing the UAE's largest vertical farming project. This initiative is poised to set a new benchmark for agricultural innovation in the Middle East. Additionally, our partnership with Fans Wave, a pioneering technology firm from Hong Kong, will bring their state-of-the-art platform-integrating AI, advertising, and social Wi-Fi-to the Middle Eastern market. These transformative projects exemplify our steadfast commitment to advancing global technological and strategic progress, positioning AGI Holding at the forefront of industry innovation and sustainable development.