Sultan Celebrates Re-Opening of Renovated Shuwaikh Store

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, September 15, 2024: Sultan Center Food Products Company (Sultan), announced today the re-opening of its newly renovated Shuwaikh store, featuring a fresh identity and enhanced customer experience. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by partners, key suppliers, branch managers, board members, executive management, and social influencers.



The event featured various interactive stations, free giveaways, and the launch of exclusive offers and discounts valid until September 22nd. These offers give Sultan’s Kanzee loyalty program members a chance to win valuable prizes and enjoy significant savings. Additionally, Sultan Market Shuwaikh introduces new retail partners into this store: Karak and Juice, Cups Coffee, Dali Sweets, Mr. Glasses, and Ajmal Perfumes. This is in addition to existing partners such as Intersport, Xcite, Kings Coffee, Outlet Perfumes, Al Derwaza clothing, Mujeza Honey, Zain, STC, and Ooredoo.



Sultan CEO, Mr. Bassam Zantout, said: "We have revitalized Sultan Shuwaikh to offer our customers a more convenient and enjoyable shopping experience. With a modernized layout and an extensive range of in-demand local and fresh food products, we are committed to serving the diverse needs of over a million shoppers annually through tailored offers and promotions that matter to them.”



He added: "This renovation in Shuwaikh begins the journey and rollout of Sultan Market identity where its key offering is catered around the customers choice for value.”



Sultan Center Food Products Company is the largest independent retailer on the Kuwait Stock Exchange. It owns and operates a network of over 70 stores in the Middle East. This includes 12 branches in Jordan, three branches in Bahrain, and eight branches in Oman. In Kuwait, Sultan operates 49 branches, spanning from Jahra to Nwaiseeb, through three distinct store formats. These include 8 flagship stores, which cater to daily needs in every neighborhood; 11 Sultan Market stores; and 30 Sultan Express stores, which offer quick and convenient shopping options.







