Air Strike On Kharkiv: Number Of Casualties Rises To Nine
9/18/2024 2:22:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of people wounded in a Russian air strike the day before has increased to nine.
This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Two more civilian residents of Kharkiv turned to doctors after yesterday's shelling of the city. So there are now nine victims, including four of our rescuers who were wounded on their professional holiday,” he said.
As reported, at about 15:15 on September 17, Russian troops struck Kharkiv and the Malodanylivka community in Kharkiv district with guided aerial bombs . Seven people were reported injured .
