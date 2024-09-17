Tracking Covia's Safety Performance

(MENAFN- 3BL) Covia has placed increased focus on improving the quality and reliability of the safety data it tracks at the site level by implementing advanced reporting and measurement capabilities. Safety and performance is tracked in multiple ways, including using a scorecard featuring standard injury statistics and carefully documenting leading indicators. Covia's key safety metrics are available on its intranet and updated regularly, demonstrating the commitment to safety engagement and performance transparency.

The Safety Performance Scorecard is updated monthly and shared quarterly with the entire organization. It provides a snapshot of our performance against KPIs and internal targets, serving as a valuable tool for driving continued safety and accountability.

Covia is equally committed to tracking and reporting on additional Leading Indicator KPIs. In the spirit of continuous improvement, employees are encouraged to report incidents, near-misses, and concerns, and are committed to completing dust sampling and in-field safety evaluations on time. Meeting or exceeding KPI targets in these areas is the goal each year.

To learn more about safety, health and security at Covia, read our latest ESG report .