MEM Strengthens Midwest Presence With New Brand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri Employers Mutual (MEM) is charting a course for growth and enhanced service across the Midwest. This exciting chapter begins with the unveiling of a new brand identity,

MEM, which unifies the company and its subsidiary, Previsor, under one powerful name.

This strategic move coincides with MEM's transition from a public mutual insurance company to a private mutual insurance company, effective Jan. 1, 2025. This new brand signifies an even stronger focus on delivering industry-leading expertise and fostering economic growth throughout the Midwest.

"MEM is well known for providing unmatched work comp expertise delivered through strong relationships with our customers and agents," Jennifer Peck, MEM Chief Strategy and Customer Officer said. "We're still MEM and we're bringing that to even more businesses in the region."

MEM's commitment to exceptional service remains constant. This new brand signifies an even stronger focus on delivering industry-leading expertise and fostering economic growth throughout the Midwest. Improvements include:





Simplified Service:

Policyholders will benefit from a single policy for all seven states, consolidated billing, streamlined audits, and centralized claims reporting.

Competitive pricing:

More price points across all seven states allow for greater pricing flexibility. Enhanced Resources:

A brand-new website (mem-ins) launched on Sept. 9. This user-friendly platform offers a fresh look, improved search functionality, expanded free resources, and a dedicated agent resource center.

Visit the new MEM website (mem-ins) to learn more and discover how MEM can empower your business success.

About MEM

MEM (formerly Missouri Employers Mutual and Previsor) is your Midwest regional workers compensation insurance partner. With 200,000 covered lives and decades of experience, we are committed to serving businesses of all sizes. Our personalized approach focuses on keeping your workplace safe, strong and productive. Learn more at mem-ins.

Our History

MEM was created in 1995 to improve the workers compensation insurance market. We opened our doors with a $5 million loan from the state of Missouri. With our broad risk appetite and safety services, we brought stability to the market and repaid our $5 million startup loan with interest to the State of Missouri in 1999.



