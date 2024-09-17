(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TeKoda Accounting

Seasoned Bookkeeping Firm has Rare Opening for CPA Referrals during Tax Season

- Tevia Hoalst, CEOBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TeKoda Accounting, a boutique fully remote and national, accounting firm specializing in bookkeeping has rare openings this year end season to support CPA partners. Due to consistent growth cleverly managed to maintain quality of service and a seasoned staff, typically a firm that experiences wait lists for clients of varying sized small businesses, has openings for this year end.TeKoda Accounting, through strong bookkeeping and communication tactics, is able to provide robust bookkeeping services including full year cleanups at any level and complexity including conversions from Quickbooks Desktop. This has shown to equip business owners with financial statements to take to tax prep that result in savings of a minimum of 20% on their tax obligation. When asked why a CPA, CFO, or CFP would want to have their clients visit TeKoda Accounting for bookkeeping, Tevia Hoalst, CEO said "it creates a strong checks and balances system for the client. "Not only does it hold us accountable to the best product, but it saves the client money on the bookkeeping generally and produces a high quality product that makes the CPA's job exponentially easier."When asked, the clients of TeKoda Accounting had to say“our business has a lot of complexity [with entity structure] and where I've had to train other firms, TeKoda just took that and ran with it” - Garrick Jacobi, Fully Promoted. And“This year is the first year we've ever filed our taxes on time thanks to TeKoda Accounting” -Ivan Ivanov, Suples, LTD.TeKoda often works with tax CPA's and CFO's to assist in cleaning up client financials in anticipation of tax. At a time when a tax CPA has the most work, TeKoda is able to take much of that out of the equation and provide tax ready books at a fraction of the cost to the client without sacrificing quality.To book a call with TeKoda Accounting prior to the season closing for new clients, please contact ... or call 208-398-0188.

