Al-Sisi, King Abdullah II Discuss Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call on Tuesday from Jordanian King Abdullah II, during which they discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories.

The two leaders exchanged views on ongoing ceasefire efforts. Both leaders unequivocally condemned any attempts to resolve the Palestinian issue through elimination or to render Palestinian lands uninhabitable, aiming to displace the Palestinian people. They emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire to rescue the Gaza Strip from the humanitarian crisis it faces.

Meanwhile, Israel attacked several homes east of the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning, leaving dozens of Palestinian casualties. The Civil Defence in Gaza reported that over 50 people were in the targeted homes.

The ongoing conflict, which began on October 7, has resulted in over 136,000 Palestinian casualties, including many women and children, with more than 10,000 people missing.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that Israeli forces committed three massacres within 24 hours, resulting in 26 deaths and 84 injuries. The total number of casualties since 7 October 2023 has risen to 41,252 dead and 95,497 wounded.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Egypt on Tuesday. According to US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Blinken will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, release hostages, alleviate Palestinian suffering, and establish broader regional security.

Miller added that the US is working with regional partners, particularly Egypt and Qatar, to present a revised ceasefire proposal. However, he noted that there is no set timetable for this proposal, which has been anticipated for several weeks. The US aims to ensure the proposal can facilitate a final agreement between Israel and Hamas.