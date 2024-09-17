The Provo Fall Home Show Is Taking Place September 27 & September 28 2024, At The Utah Valley Convention Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Provo Fall Home Show : September 27th and September 28, 2024 at the Utah Valley Center in Provo. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The two-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Provo area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, lighting, hot tubs and spas, windows and doors, kitchen and bathroom renovations and more will be participating at the Provo Home Show .

Provo residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Show. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the Provo Fall Home Show are free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday September 27, 2024 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm, and on Saturday September 28, 2024 from 10:00am to 6:00pm. The Utah Valley Center is located at 220 W Center Street, Provo, UT 84601. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 435-345-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos has a local office in Murray, UT and is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at



